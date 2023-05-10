MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A firefighter was taken to a hospital as a precaution Wednesday as crews responded to a house fire in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The fire is along Bermuda Way, MBFD said.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.