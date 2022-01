MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Emergency crews responded Monday night to a possible drowning at a resort hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said first responders were called to the Captain’s Quarters Resort at 901 S. Ocean Blvd.

“Crews are on scene of a possible drowning at that location,” Evans said. “I don’t have any more at this time.”

