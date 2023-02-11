MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a short time.
Those injured in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Evans. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
News13 has reached out to see exactly how many people were hurt.
A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera showed that the south end of the Highway 17 Bypass bridge was blocked. Cars were reportedly rerouted to Highway 501.
No additional information was immediately available.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.