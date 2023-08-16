MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach and Horry County fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Captain’s Quarters hotel at 901 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Three firefighters have been treated for dehydration as crews work to put out the fire, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No other injuries have been reported.

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

The building has been evacuated, fire officials said. People are being asked to avoid the area between 8th Ave. S and 10th Ave. S. on Ocean Boulevard while crews continue to work at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it is assisting by providing staff and resources. No additional information was immediately available.