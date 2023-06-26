MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW — The father of a Myrtle Beach High School student is suing the security company that hired an officer accused of making a bomb threat at the school in March.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Craig Crook against Allied University Security LLC says Coty Kennedy placed the bomb threat on a hallway floor near his son on March 23, prompting school administrators to remove his son from his classroom and question him for 90 minutes.

During that time, “he was repeatedly asked to confess,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also says that Kennedy “knew or should have known that an innocent minor student would be targeted, blamed, investigated, and potentially arrested for his conduct in manufacturing and planting the bomb threat at Myrtle Beach High School.”

It also says that Kennedy “failed to timely intervene to admit guilt and exonerate” the student.

According to a police report, an investigation showed that Coty initially turned in a threatening note to school administrators, who “stated that he had found it on the ground.” Horry County Schools said in a statement that Myrtle Beach police had arrested an unarmed security officer at the school and that he had admitted to making the threat.”

Charges against Kennedy are still pending, according to the lawsuit, which also alleges that Kennedy, while working at the school, engaged in “inappropriate conducting with students, including vaping with them in school restrooms.

The lawsuit accuses Allied University Security of negligence in its hiring and training of Kennedy to be an officer. It seeks a jury trial and unspecified actual and punitive damages.

News13 reached out to the security company, which said that it takes this and all lawsuits seriously but cannot comment on pending litigation.