HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a Myrtle Beach man in a 2021 shooting, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Shadow Graham, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Dwayne Patterson in July 2021, according to the solicitor’s office.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Graham to 20 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for supervised release.

Graham killed Patterson after a fight, according to the solicitor’s office.

Graham was detained by officers within minutes of the shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South, police said.

Graham faced up to 30 years in prison.