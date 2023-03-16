MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday marked day two of Myrtle Beach’s budget retreat, where city leaders got more specifics about early drafts of next fiscal year’s budget.

Discussions started at just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday, where the city manager’s office put together a rough draft for fiscal year 2024.

The city calls it a “conservative” budget, pointing to the cost of inflation and economic uncertainty. The budget includes increases in water, sewer and storm water fees.

The city said the bumps would cost the average Myrtle Beach household an extra $60 per year. The rough draft doesn’t include a property tax increase or a business license fee increase, however.

The budget does call for a 5% increase for all city employees effective July 1, which would cost an extra $4.6 million each year.

The city’s pay study last year is already out of date because of wage inflation, which was the primary focus of Thursday’s discussions.

“We’re trying to be creative as well, but you have to be able to put a competitive salary out there for folks,” city manager Fox Simons said.

The city is still offering new employees who move from outside Horry County a $4,000 relocation bonus. In 2022, 14% of new hires received the bonus for a total cost of about $136,000.

These are all still just proposals, though, as city council will ultimately have the final say after weeks of tweaks.

News13’s Manny Martinez will have more coverage on the budget retreat on Friday.