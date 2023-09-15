MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The company building a $31.5 million subsea cable landing station that is destined to make South Carolina and Myrtle Beach a hub for internet traffic around the world announced plans Friday for a grand opening.

DC BLOX said the ceremony will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the facility on Howard Avenue. It is a part of the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park.

Executives from DC BLOX, Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will attend the ceremony, along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, the company said in a news release. They “will share their perspectives on the impact the CLS will have on internet connectivity in the Southeast US.”

The cable landing station “will help close the digital divide, making high-speed connectivity more available for millions of people by providing connectivity via undersea fiber optic cables between the Southeast US and Europe,” the company said.

According to the company, the landing station “provides geographic diversity for cable landings outside of the crowded mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions” and will be a major hub for connectivity in the Southeast with space for up to five subsea cables.

The “facility will also provide full connectivity throughout its new terrestrial dark fiber cable network reaching Ashburn VA, and Atlanta, GA, two major hubs for Internet traffic,” DC BLOX said.

DC BLOX announced plans for the project in May 2022, saying that “Myrtle Beach is very close to what is emerging as the southeastern data center and connectivity hub of Atlanta.”

The company broke ground on the facility in October 2022, calling it a “major investment.” The company said in June that Phase 1 of the project had been completed, and that Google and Meta subsidiary had already started pulling their cables through the ocean.