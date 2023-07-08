MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A death investigation is underway in the area of 6500 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, police said in a Facebook post.

The post said the Myrtle Beach Police and Fire Department responded to a call in regard to a death investigation and life saving efforts were attempted during the incident.

This case is currently under investigation, according to police.

The public is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-0111745 for any information regarding the incident.

