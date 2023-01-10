MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Holiday gifts mean finding room in closets for all the new goodies, but when new clothes need to be squeezed in, where do all the old items go?

There’s is a better alternative to throwing things in the trash.

Elliot Smalley, chief marketing and mission officer for Palmetto Goodwill, said the post-holiday season is a very busy time for donation centers

“We’re decluttering and this time of year, post-holidays, when you know you’ve got new stuff from gifts,” Smalley said.

In just the last year, Smalley said Goodwill has kept more than 15,000 tons of trash out of landfills in South Carolina alone. With the resurgence of the thrifting trend, he said there is more traffic in stores, and shoppers are eager to give items a second life.

“It’s been really amazing here,” Smalley said. “We’ve definitely seen more people in our stores and active. We also have e-commerce, and so a lot of positive trends in that area.”

Goodwill accepts more than just clothing. They’ll take household items, toys, and even sporting goods. When a donation arrives at the store, items go through a meticulous process to make sure ensure they make it out on the shelves.

“We’re looking for anything that has rips, tears, stains, missing buttons, zippers that don’t work,” district manager, Jamie Streater, said. “Our goal is always to put out a great top quality product for our customers to shop.”

Donations benefit customers, but more importantly, they contribute to a better community and healthier environment, Smalley said.

“We’re sifting off all of this that would be trash and we’re giving it new life here in the stores and in our community,” Smalley said.