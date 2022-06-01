MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Wednesday for the former Fountainbleau Inn in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the city purchased this property in late 2021.

Along with it, the city bought nine other parcels, some of which were vacant at the time.

JMEC Construction owner Jim Hutton said the demolition may take about three weeks.

Crews Wednesday started on the balcony areas and worked on demolishing the pool.

Hutton said in the next couple of weeks crews will get everything torn down and hauled off.

The Sea Nymph Motel was demolished in April.

The cost for asbestos abatement and demolition for both properties is $174,500.

“They’re going to leave the parking spots around the site, but everything inside the site, the asphalt, and hotel and pool and everything will be gone,” Hutton said.

Hutton said crews will start demolishing The Oasis Motel in a month.