MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.
A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads.
Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000, according to the release.
The odds of matching four white-ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.