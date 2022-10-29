MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle of Myrtle Beach Safari will appear in court on Monday at the Frederick County Circuit Court in Virginia, according to officials.

Antle is being charged with several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species, officials said.

The charges that Antle faces have evolved since the Tiger King series was released on Netflix in March 2020. More than 64 million people watched the series just weeks after its release.

Jury selection will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday.