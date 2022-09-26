MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is here, and doctors are urging people to get their flu shot to prepare for a flu season that is shaping up to be an unusual one.

Dr. William Epperson, a family medicine physician at Tidelands Health, said this year is already surprising.

“I have been shocked by how much influenza is present,” Epperson said. “You’re seeing a lot more cases early on than you are in a typical year.”

He said cases of the flu are common around Thanksgiving time, but not as common in late summer and early fall.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever diagnosed a case of the flu in August and now we are seeing them somewhat commonly,” Epperson said.

He said the weather could be a reason for the fast spread of the virus. The hot summer is keeping people inside, where viruses can spread rapidly.

Dr. Epperson also said there is a new and unexpected strain of the flu going around this year, and the best defense against it is the vaccine.

“Everybody needs to have the flu vaccine,” Epperson said. “Remember we have many, many years of successful flu vaccination saving lives.”

Dr. Epperson said he realizes there is controversy around vaccinations that have been heightened in the past several years.

“The flu vaccine is a different vaccine than the COVID vaccine,” Epperson said. “We know it is safe and we have decades of experience to show that it’s safe.”

He said keeping your hands away from your face and washing them frequently is key, but the vaccine heightens immune response, which is key to protecting yourself and your family from this year’s flu strains.