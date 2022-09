MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Double red flags are in place in Myrtle Beach as officials warn people not to go in the ocean.

The City of Myrtle Beach put the double red flag into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Currently there is a high rip current risk, a high surf advisory, and a strong longshore current, according to the city.

The Grand Strand remains under a tropical storm warning.