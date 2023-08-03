MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 41st Craftsmen’s Summer Classic, an art and craft festival, starts Friday and goes through Sunday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Many vendors worked hard to get their booth set up. The show’s organizer, Carly Cook, said more than 100 artists and craftsmen from more than 15 states will be there.

Cook said this year’s event will be 30% larger than last year. She also said they have the highest number of newest exhibitors to do their show this year — 37 people that she’s excited to welcome to Myrtle Beach.

For some exhibitors, this isn’t just a hobby, it’s their full-time job.

“Everything you see here gets made in our backyard,” said Kathy Chorba, A&J Designs vender at the fair. “So, we have a whole manufacturing place set up in our backyard and we have six people working with us. So, everything is made right there in Raleigh, North Carolina, that you see in this booth.”

Cook said some out-of-state visitors will start calling her early in the year to ask when the festival is because they plan their family vacations around it.

“This event creates a really unique shopping experience for customers because rather than buying something off the shelf that was mass-produced, they get to interact with the person behind the piece,” Cook said.

Cook said most of the time, there’s a story behind every piece.

“I do want to emphasize that these people are really talented. It’s not just like they do this hobby on the side,” Cook said. “This is their job, and this is their passion and their creative minds putting their creative hands to work and making some amazing things.”

Cook said she has an event jury that includes experts in the artist and crafter industry as well as former exhibitors from various regions.

Each of the vendors were hand-picked by the event jury to showcase their hand-made products. Cook said this is necessary to promise the public their most talented.

The doors will be open Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on applying to be an exhibitor for future craftsmen’s festivals, click here.