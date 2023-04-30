MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Elon University student was killed early Sunday in a possible hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach, according to the university.
Jackson Yelle was on a weekend trip to Myrtle Beach with members of the Club Baseball team, the university said in a statement. Yelle was a junior from North Eastham, Massachusetts.
Police said an unresponsive man was found at 7:24 a.m. Sunday near Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North. Investigators determined the man was hit at about 1:30 a.m. as he was attempting to cross Highway 17 Bypass.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department and reference report 23-004451.
The university said resources will be available for students who need help during this time.
“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” the university said in a statement. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”
Plans for a gathering of Yelle’s friends will be announced at a later time, the university said.
Elon University is in Elon, North Carolina, east of Greensboro.
