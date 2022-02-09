Crash with possible injuries blocks part of Highway 17 Bypass at Coventry Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday night to a crash with possible injuries that shut down a section of Highway 17 Bypass at Coventry Boulevard.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s online incident map, the crash was reported at 10:13 p.m.

According to a News13 reporter at the scene, a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle are involved.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

