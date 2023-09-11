MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a banner plane that crashed into the ocean in Myrtle Beach on July 31.

The plane, a Piper PA-12, was substantially damaged when it crashed into the ocean near the beach in the area of 40th Avenue North.

The plane was towing a banner about 500 feet above ground parallel to the beach when the engine stopped producing power, according to the report. The pilot restarted the engine, but it quit again moments later.

The pilot left the plane in the ocean just offshore of the beach, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage, the report said. The pilot was brought to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

The same banner plane was also involved in an incident at the Georgetown County Airport in April 2009, according to the NTSB. No one was hurt in that incident.