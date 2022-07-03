MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Travelers coming to and from the Grand Strand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend have gotten a respite from surging gas prices, according to AAA.

Prices in the Myrtle Beach metro area have fallen 13 cents a gallon in the past week, dropping from $4.43 on June 26 to $4.30 on Sunday, AAA’s website showed.

U.S. and South Carolina averages have also seen a drop. Prices averaged $4.32 in South Carolina on Sunday, down from $4.43 a week ago. The national average has fallen five cents from $4.85 on Monday to $4.81 on Sunday, according to AAA.

South Carolina is also among the 10 U.S. states that have seen the biggest drop in gas prices since June 30, AAA statistics showed. Wisconsin has seen the biggest drop with prices falling 14 cents a gallon.

While the decrease is providing drivers some relief, South Carolina’s average price is still up nearly 54% from a year ago when it averaged $2.81 a gallon, AAA statistics showed. The state’s record — $4.61 a gallon — was set on June 12.

Average prices have also fallen nine cents in North Carolina, going from $4.54 on June 30 to $4.45 on Sunday, according to AAA. The state record was $4.67 a gallon, set on June 13.

Following are Sunday’s average prices for counties across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas, according to AAA:

South Carolina — $4.32

Darlington County — $4.50

Dillon County — $4.47

Horry County — $4.30

Florence County — $4.41

Georgetown County — $4.48

Marion County — $4.46

Marlboro County — $4.45

North Carolina $4.45

Robeson County $4.48

Scotland County $4.47

With prices still considerably higher than a year ago, AAA has some tips on its website to help drivers save at the pump: