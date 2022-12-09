MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As closing statements in a trial for a double murder at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach are scheduled for Monday, the family of Darius Hemingway is using a foundation created in his name to honor his giving spirit.

Hemingway’s family said he loved kids and always wanted to find a way to give back to the Racepath community where he grew up, which is why he started a toy drive in 2019 before his death.

“We made a promise that we will do it every year, but once he passed away, I just made a promise to myself that I will continue this,” said Jaylan Wright, Hemingway’s brother.

Hemingway was shot and killed in October 2022 along with Antonio Woods. Hemingway left behind not only family, but a community that loved him.

Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Hemingway and Woods were shot to death at Allen’s Food Basket. The trial began this week.

“It was a huge loss for the city, and everybody basically felt the same way I did when he passed, which was very hurt,” Wright said.

Wright founded the Darius Hemingway Foundation.

“Darius was a great guy,” Wright said. “He was always keeping you laughing. So it’s no bad memories of Darius and all I can do when I think back, it’s just happy memories. Sit back and laugh as if he was here.”

Hemingway was known for his generosity, especially in 2019 when he started a toy drive for the kids in the Racepath community. He bought dozens of gifts for kids and wanted to turn it into an annual giveaway.

“A lot of people are familiar with the Racepath community, which is the mainly Black community here, but he made the best out of it and he did what he could do,” Wright said.

Wright said the Darius Hemingway Foundation will keep Hemingway’s promise in giving back to the less fortunate. The foundation is hosting a toy drive at Racepath Park Dec. 17.

“There’s a bunch of kids here,” Wright said. “Walk around our community, you see a bunch of kids, a lot of kids, and a lot of them don’t have, so we try to make it our best to get as many toys and gifts to the kids.”

The last day to drop off toys is Monday. Toys can be dropped off at the following locations: