MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway milling and repaving will begin Sunday night, according to Myrtle Beach officials.

The $1.6 million project will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to continue for about a month, according to the city. The project was previously announced earlier this year.

Work will occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to avoid disrupting traffic. One lane will be open at all times but overnight delays are possible, according to the city.

The street will be repaved between Kings Highway and Fred Nash Boulevard, according to the city.

No on-street parking is allowed until the work is completed as crews will also be repaving the street parking spaces.