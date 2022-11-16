MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway repaving will now be done during daytime hours due to colder temperatures overnight, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Daytime work will begin Friday and continue through Nov. 23, according to the city. No work will be done over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“With colder temperatures in the forecast, the contractor may not be able to finish the paving project until spring, unless the work occurs during warmer daytime hours,” the city’s Facebook post reads.

Work on the $1.6 million project began Tuesday night. On-street parking is not allowed for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to take four weeks to complete.