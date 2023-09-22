MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Filming for the second season of “Chef Swap” is underway in Myrtle Beach.

Visit Myrtle Beach said this season is said to be “bigger, better, and beachier than before.”

The group said they plan to evolve the format of the show to have more local representation and highlight Myrtle Beach excursions such as local fishing.

The new season is expected to air in the spring. As for season one, if you missed the Grand Strand chefs compete last year on the cooking channel, there are plans in the works for the tv show to stream on Amazon Prime Video and USA TV Network this fall.

Visit Myrtle Beach said more than 60,000 viewers tuned in last season.