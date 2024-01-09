MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People are being evacuated after a structure fire along N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans.

News13 photo: Adrianna Lawrence

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

It happened at the Boardwalk Beach Resort in the 2300 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, Evans said. The fire is under control, but they’re trying to evacuate other parts of the building for safety from the smoke conditions.

Evans said he thinks a few people need assistance, but they weren’t in immediate danger.

