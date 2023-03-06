MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fired damaged the Nola’z Dueling Piano Bar and Eatery in Myrtle Beach early Monday, but there were no injuries reported, firefighters said.

Crews found the building on fire after being called out at 5:45 a.m. to the bar at 214 9th Ave. N.

No additional information was immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.