MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach will be temporarily closed while crews make repairs following a fire, the attraction announced Friday morning.

The fire damaged the loading deck and a nearby gondola, according to a social media post from the SkyWheel. Crew members were not on the site at the time.

The SkyWheel will be closed until the area is repaired and inspected, according to the post. The nearby LandShark Bar and Grill and LandShark SurfShack remain open.

The fire happened at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

