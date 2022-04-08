MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Matt Hughes Skatepark will host the first ever Myrtle Beach AM amateur skateboarding contest Saturday.

Aaron Frobase, Myrtle Beach recreation leader said the event will be the first of its kind. He said so far they’ve seen lots of diversity among the skaters.

“We’ve never had a real amateur skateboard contest at this park,” Frobase said. “Kids from all over have come here. We have girls from New York, guys from Tampa and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m just stoked to be a part of this and it’s great for the city of Myrtle Beach and it’s great for skateboarding.”

Frobase said there are several different criteria when it comes to judging during the contest.

“Skateboarding is basically judging style, difficulty of tricks, the amount of tricks that you did,” he said. “So the judges will take into account all of that.”

Frobase said the Myrtle Beach AM will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. He said he’s hoping to see a thousand or more people show up throughout the day.