MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach International Airport has launched new flights to Denver, Colorado.
According to a Facebook post by Myrtle Beach International Airport, Southwest launched its first flight to Denver Saturday and travelers are able to book their flights every Saturday until Labor Day.
To book a flight visit southwest.com.
