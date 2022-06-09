MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florida couple will get married on stage Friday at Carolina Country Music Fest, according to a news release from the wedding officiant.

The couple, from Wesley Chapel, Florida, will get married Friday at 4:30 p.m. on the Coors Light Main Stage, according to the release.

Mark Searcey, 37, and Benjie Vitasolo, 32, met in 2020 during the pandemic at Clearwater Marine Aquarium during an event for frontline worker appreciation, according to the release.

Vitasolo is a travel nurse, and the release states the couple has experienced the challenges of a long-distance relationship, which has brought them closer together. Searcey is in the U.S. Navy.

The couple is big fans of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban. It’s their first time at CCMF and their first time visiting Myrtle Beach, according to the release.