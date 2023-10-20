MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned Friday in Murrells Inlet ahead of an afternoon stop in Myrtle Beach.

The Republican is among several candidates seeking the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

News13 photo / Savannah Denton

Dozens of people showed up at Post 10420 in Murrells Inlet to hear from Desantis. He was scheduled to meet with supporters until about 1:30 p.m. and then move on to Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach for a 2:30 p.m. event.

Doors for the Myrtle Beach event are scheduled to open at will open at 1:30 p.m.

DeSantis is in the midst of several campaign stops in the Palmetto State. He was in Anderson and Rock Hill in the Upstate on Thursday.

DeSantis is joined in the GOP race by former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgram.

