MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished up his day on the Grand Strand with a campaign rally in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

Governor DeSantis held his Myrtle Beach rally at Ground Zero and the room was packed with supporters waving signs and ready to welcome him.

The Governor spoke on a number of issues that are a priority to him. Some like stronger immigration and border security laws, resources for veterans, as well as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

He spoke on a number of efforts he’s made in Florida as Governor and wants to reflect that at a national level. The first thing he said is strengthening veteran care and the military across the nation.

“As commander in chief on day one I’m ripping it all out,” he said. “The woke is gone, the politics is gone, the social is gone. We’re going to focus the military on it’s core mission. Mission first, that’s what it’s going to be about.”

Governor DeSantis is running against 11 other Republicans.