MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Taste of the Town is back in Myrtle Beach for its 38th year.

In 1984, a group of students from St. Andrews Catholic School was looking for a creative way to fundraise, and Taste of the Town was born.

Nearly 30 Grand Strand restaurants will gather Tuesday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for a night of tasting, sipping, enjoying live music and bidding in a silent auction. The Crazy Mason, Tidal Creek Brewhouse and JEM Social are just a few of the participating restaurants.

Rita Hayek, chair of the event, said members of the community enjoy Taste of the Town and continue coming back year after year.

“People do like the event,” Hayek said. “They thought the event was run by the city of Myrtle Beach. It is not. It is an event run completely by volunteers.”

She said it gives people a chance to get to know the good eats in the area.

“It’s kind of like you went out around town and hopped in and out from one restaurant to the other,” Hayek said. “You get to hear about the new places, and, you know, it’s a Tuesday night. Usually around town there’s not much going on a Tuesday, so it’s fun.”

Here’s how it works: For a dollar each, attendees buy food tickets, and each ticket lets them pay for everything from appetizers to desserts to full-blown entrees from some of the best restaurants in Myrtle Beach.

The event is a fundraiser for St. Andrews Catholic School, and the money is used to buy everything from new technology to security enhancements and new classrooms. Funds are also used to supplement student scholarships.

“We use the money for improvement to our facility,” Hayek said. “In the past, we used the money for a new computer lab and new iPads for the kids. The money was used for a fence for security around the school and two new classrooms.”

Hayek said the school takes great pride in the event, and it keeps bringing volunteers back each year.

“We are proud of it. We’re very proud of it,” Hayek said. “That’s why you have all the [volunteers] here. They do not get paid for any of this. They do it all out of their free time. A lot of people take off today and tomorrow. We do it to provide a safe environment for our kids, and that money helps us do that.”

Taste of the Town will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. News13 is a proud sponsor.