MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Former anchor-reporter Trish Munn will be re-joining the News 13 team on October 16 as one of our four main weekday anchors.

Munn will solo anchor News 13 Now at 9 a.m., News 13 at Noon, and co-anchor News 13 First Edition at 4 p.m. with Patsy Kelly.

Munn previously worked at WBTW from 2004 and 2014 as senior digital journalist then Pee Dee bureau chief and finally weekend anchor. Those who knew her then, may know her as Patricia Burkett.

After leaving WBTW, Munn became a professional photographer and opened her own studio. She specializes in landscapes, architectural and business photography as well as family photos, stylized and artistic wedding and engagement shoots.

Munn also previously worked at Francis Marion University as director of public relations and as director of marketing for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

WBTW News Director Paul Caron said Munn was one of the first to reach out to him about the open anchor position.

“Trish is excited to get back into the news side,” Caron said. “With her experience and community knowledge, she’s a great fit for our news team.”

Trish’s husband, Chip, owns a financial advisory practice that has offices in the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. Between Trish and Chip, they have four boys- Christian, who graduated from Francis Marion University and works in Florence; Carson, who graduated from Clemson University and who also works in Florence; Hampton, who is currently a sophomore at Clemson University, and Turner, who is a junior at Trinity Collegiate School.

Welcome Trish back to the News 13 team!