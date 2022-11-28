MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, MBCG said. During his time with MBCG, he served as the Construction Services Director and Assistant City Manager.
Boulineau was well known for his sense of humor and ‘first in service’ approach at work, according to MBCG.
MBCG staff said they extend heartfelt condolences to Bruce’s loved ones during this difficult time.