MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local Jimmy Buffett fans remember the “Margaritaville” singer in the wake of his passing.

A local parrot head club member and a former Myrtle Beach club owner booked Jimmy Buffett before the phrases “Margaritaville” and “cheeseburger in paradise” were commonly known.

Charlie Kearns owned a club in Myrtle Beach called Electric Circus in 1975. He booked Jimmy Buffett to perform.

“I’m sure I let everybody know that he had played in my club, the Electric Circus, in Myrtle Beach,” Kearns said while laughing.

Kearns said just months after his Electric Circus gig, Buffett was performing for $30,000 per arena, which Kearns said was a lot back in the 70s.

But after seeing fans in Myrtle Beach react to Buffett’s performance, this didn’t surprise Kearns.

“This man was probably going somewhere,” he said. “He was so comfortable in his attitude and when he was singing, you believed every word he sang. And the picture on that album showed him in flip flops, swim trunks and a Hawaiian shirt. I think that’s why there were so many parrot heads.”

A member of the Coast of Carolina Parrot Head Club said Buffett’s music brought him and his wife together, and the two turned their oldest daughter into what Bob Karbowniczek calls a “raging parrot head.”

“We raised her with a cassette in the car going back and forth and she became a big fan of Jimmy Buffett as well, so it’s kind of a family thing,” Karbowniczek said.

Buffett fans along the Grand Strand said his music plays a big role in the coastal lifestyle here and that he will be missed.

“I’ve known his music and I’ve known who he was and what kind of person he was for 48 years, so it’s like losing a friend,” Kearns said.

The Coast of Carolina Parrot Head Club will host its biggest yearly fundraiser next weekend at North Shore Hotel and encourages the public to come out, listen to some Jimmy Buffett and support the children’s recovery center.