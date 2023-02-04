MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Myrtle Beach on Monday, according to a news release from the Great America Committee, of which Pence is chairman.

Pence will visit with local businesses and leaders at 6 p.m., according to the release. Pence will also meet with members of the Horry County Republican Party.

Pence’s stop in Myrtle Beach will be after a 1 p.m. visit with law enforcement officials in Charleston, according to the release.

No other details about Pence’s visit were immediately available.