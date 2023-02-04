MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Myrtle Beach on Monday, according to a news release from the Great America Committee, of which Pence is chairman.
Pence will visit with local businesses and leaders at 6 p.m., according to the release. Pence will also meet with members of the Horry County Republican Party.
Pence’s stop in Myrtle Beach will be after a 1 p.m. visit with law enforcement officials in Charleston, according to the release.
No other details about Pence’s visit were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.