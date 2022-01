MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A gas leak Sunday morning prompted the evacuation of a building in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

In a social media post, HCFR said the building in the 9000 block of Shore Drive was evacuated as a precaution. HCFR was dispatched at 9:39 a.m., and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted at the scene.

A utility crew has arrived at the scene to begin repairing the leak. No injuries were reported.

