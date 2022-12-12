MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are down 12 cents this week, according to GasBuddy data released Monday morning.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Myrtle Beach Monday was $2.81 per gallon, which is 47.7 cents lower than a month ago and 15.6 cents down from a year ago, according to GasBuddy, which compiles price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The average price of diesel in Myrtle Beach was down 14.9 cents in the last week to an average of $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach on Sunday was $2.68 per gallon, according to the data. The most expensive was $3.29 per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire state was $2.49 per gallon.

The national average fell 14.4 cents in the last week, 56.5 cents in the last month, and 11 cents in the last year, according to GasBuddy.

Historical gas prices per gallon on Dec. 12 in Myrtle Beach (U.S. Average):

2021: $2.97 ($3.32)

($3.32) 2020: $1.90 ($2.15)

($2.15) 2019: $2.26 ($2.58)

($2.58) 2018: $1.98 ($2.39)

($2.39) 2017: $2.16 ($2.45)

($2.45) 2016: $2.03 ($2.21)

($2.21) 2015: $1.76 ($2.01)

($2.01) 2014: $2.37 ($2.59)

($2.59) 2013: $3.09 ($3.24)

($3.24) 2012: $3.05 ($3.31)

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement. “The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago.”

De Haan expects gas prices to fall below $3 nationally by Christmas.