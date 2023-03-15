MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Run to the Sun Car Show in Myrtle Beach has been a Grand Strand staple for 34 years. It’s known as the largest independently run car show on the East Coast.

The show takes place on the site of the old Myrtle Beach Mall. It is 56 acres filled with 3,250 classic cars and trucks, more than 150 vendors and more than 12,000 people taking in the sights and sounds.

Event manager Micheal Leaventon said people come from all over the country for this show, which will be going on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

“It’s a destination for folks to come down to Myrtle Beach to bring their classic cars,” Leaventon said. “It’s an annual vacation for a lot of families.”

Leaventon has been a part of the car show for 15 years as a t-shirt vendor. However, last year he stepped into the role of event manager. He said it has been a big shift and a lot of work, but it is worth it.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding. When you come out here and see 12,000 people and 3,250 classic cars, you’ll realize what a fun job it is.”

The car show kicks off the summer season in Myrtle Beach. It is an event the city waits all year for.

“The city is very happy to welcome back Run to the Sun,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “This is a great event that our residents and visitors alike enjoy. It is also a huge event for our business community.”

Leaventon said organizers plan to switch things up a little every year. Celebrities Linda Vaughn and Will Cronkite will be signing autographs and taking pictures. His advice for first-timers: Wear your walking shoes.

“We have 5,300-plus feet of vendors, so you’ll walk at least a mile just to see all the vendors and a couple more miles to see the cars,” he said.

However, walking to and from the parking lot will not be a problem this year. Organizers have teamed up with Pelicans Ballpark, meaning people will be able to park their cars there and take a complimentary shuttle right up to the gates.

“For 51 weeks we’ve been planning for this coming weekend,” Leaventon said. “We just pray for good weather, and I think everything will kind of come together.”