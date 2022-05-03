GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr., 38, in June 2020. Officers found a firearm with an extended magazine and rounds of ammunition in one of the bedrooms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Hicks is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for first-offense distribution of crack cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Hicks to 60 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Myrtle Beach police.