MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former anchor-reporter Trish Munn rejoined the News 13 team on Monday as one of our four main weekday anchors.

This is a return to the station for Munn, who many of you will remember as Patricia Burkett. She worked at the station from 2004 to 2014.

Munn will solo anchor News 13 Now at 9 a.m. and News 13 at Noon, and will co-anchor News 13 First Edition at 4 p.m. with Patsy Kelly.

Munn graduated from the University of South Carolina and started her journalism career at ETV Radio News in Columbia, where she anchored multiple news breaks, worked as a master control operator and even produced and hosted a classical music show.

During her time at WBTW, she covered hurricanes, presidential races, pivotal court cases and major crimes. Now she brings several decades of journalism experience to the anchor desk at WBTW.

We’re excited to have Trish on the team and would love for you to get to know her better. Here are a few “fun facts” you may not know about Trish Munn!

Originally from a small town north of Chicago, she now considers herself a ‘Southerner’

Trish grew up in Zion, Illinois, but her family moved to South Carolina in 1993. Since she has officially spent more of her life in the South than she has in the North (and since she’s a huge fan of Southern buffets and baked mac and cheese,) she feels that it’s only right to consider herself an honorary Southerner.

She loves live theater and has been in productions since elementary school

Trish has had the “acting bug” for as long as she can remember and has participated in everything from productions of ‘Annie’ when she was a child, to ‘Up the Down Staircase’ in high school. She even played the role of “Miss Scarlet” last year in the Florence Little Theatre’s Production of “Clue.”

She is obsessed with rocks, gems, crystals, seashells and sharks’ teeth

Ever since she was a little kid, Trish has had a major fascination with rocks and seashells. Why? No one knows…but she’s the one to turn to for a random shark’s tooth identification during a day at the beach, and she proudly boasts a collection of thousands of rocks, crystals, seashells, and assorted books and guides at her home. Take her on a walk at your own peril.

Her house was (at one time) busier and louder than a newsroom

Trish is married to Chip Munn, and together, they share four boys. (And yes, at one point, all four of those boys lived under the same roof. Also yes…it was really, really noisy.) Trish is a tomboy at heart, so adapting to a life full of guys was pretty easy. Aside from their sons (Christian, Carson, Hampton and Turner,) Trish and Chip also have two beloved feline children — Watson and Jules.

She is an accomplished landscape photographer and loves the outdoors

Trish has been behind the camera since she was a child and has always had a fascination with photography and the outdoors. Her photos have been featured in various publications, line the walls of the Chamber of Commerce headquarters in downtown Florence, greet prospective physicians at McLeod Hospital, are included in MUSC’s Arts in Healing program, and grace the pages of the annual calendar she produces. Trish was also an Artist-in-Residence with the South Carolina State Parks Service, and her work was displayed in two Charleston art galleries.

Before returning to News13, Trish shot major events across the state, real estate listings in the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand, and even ran her own photography studio.