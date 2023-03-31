The Myrtle Beach coastline, as seen at night.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Go pack your things, because you and I are going on a big romantic trip…I just came from the travel agent. We’re gonna spend five nights in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina!”

Myrtle Beach was the subject of a new South Park episode, which first aired on Wednesday.

Mr. Garrison and Rick take the trip to Myrtle Beach, in which Rick is worried Mr. Garrison will “jump back into his former depraved lifestyle,” according to its IMDB synopsis.

The episode features depictions of some of the area’s biggest attractions, including Ocean Boulevard, the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove, the SkyWheel and Broadway at the Beach. Along the depicted Ocean Boulevard sits a MAGA store, which tempts Mr. Garrison.

As he’s tempted to go into the store, Mr. Garrison said “I don’t want to go in, I just can’t believe some of these places are still here.”

Later in the episode, Mr. Garrison can’t sleep, so he leaves the hotel and goes to the MAGA store, where he holds a “rally,” forcing Rick to spend the next day at the beach alone.

The full episode can be viewed on the Comedy Central website.