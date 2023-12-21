MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe has been created for a Grand Strand man who was diagnosed with four brain aneurysms to help with expenses after no longer being able to work.

Rodgerick Smith has two daughters and worked at Gordon Biersch Brewery in The Market Common until his recent health issues, according to the fundraiser. Three of his four brain aneurysms have bled leading to severe complications.

“The financial strain has made it increasingly difficult for him to provide for his family, pay rent, cover utilities, and manage essential bills,” the GoFundMe says. “His daughters look up to him with hope and love, and we cannot stand by and watch them struggle during this challenging time.”

Donations will help “support Rodgerick, Frankie, and Adeline by ensuring they have a roof over their heads, food on the table, and the resources necessary to meet their basic needs,” the GoFundMe says. “It will ease the burden of medical expenses and allow Rodgerick to focus on his recovery and being there for his daughters during this critical time.”