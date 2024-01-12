MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The owners of the Golden Griddle Pancake House in North Myrtle Beach plan to reopen the restaurant at 6 a.m. on Jan. 19 after a small fire on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the owners said that although the damage was minimal, they are taking the next week to get everything cleaned and back in place.

“Please put that date on your calendar and come support us and help us over this hurdle,” the post said. ” We love you all and cannot thank you enough for your support in the past.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

Ryan Fabbri, the assistant city manager in North Myrtle Beach, said the fire started on the outside of the building near the eaves but that fire officials remain unsure about the source.

Smoke extended into the attic, but there was no fire damage inside the building, Fabbri said.