MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Friday kicks off the first day of the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Fest.

When a nationally recognized event is combined with one of the busiest weekends of the year, a lot of good comes to the city, according to local leaders.

Labor Day weekend is historically a busy one for Myrtle Beach. Last year, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce told News13 hotels and rentals were 90% full.

Cookie Goings, director of neighborhood services for the city, said Myrtle Beach welcomes gospel lovers from all over the country for the weekend.

“We have people come from Michigan,” Goings said. “There’s people from Texas, from Tennessee.”

Some people go out of their way to make sure they are a part of the festivities.

She said it gives the city an extra boost of tourists on a weekend that is already booming.

“It is Labor Day weekend,” Goings said. “It’s kind of the last weekend of the summer, and people are coming to get that last little bit of summer vacation in. We’re in good hands that these young people have centered their vacation time around Waves of Praise.”

The festival has been wildly successful in the four years it has been in Myrtle Beach. The city has been able to bring in star studded headliners.

Goings said this is a way to give the people who live in Myrtle Beach an exciting weekend.

“The leaders of the city are all coming together to provide opportunities for our residents,” Goings said. “Yes, we are a tourist town and we look out for our tourists, but this is something for the residents to engage in, to come together and to be a part of.”

Goings said the Gospel Fest adds to the already rich musical landscape of Myrtle Beach.

“[We have] all these different genres of music in Myrtle Beach,” Goings said. “We have the country music festival, we have the jazz festival and in the last four years, we’ve added the gospel music festival to that.”

She said getting the stars to the Grand Strand is not a huge challenge because they want to spend time entertaining the residents of the beach.

“The beautiful thing is that you’re listening to them and then the background is the ocean. Where else can you get that?” Goings said. “Nowhere, but in Myrtle Beach.”

After four years of success, Goings said she does not see the festival leaving anytime soon.

“It has gained momentum, and it is continuing to gain momentum,” Goings said.

Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Fest begins 6 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday. News13 is a proud sponsor of the event, with anchor Annette Peagler a host throughout the weekend.