MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, according to a release from the governor’s office.
McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Sheriffs Association banquet dinner, according to the release. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Dunes.
