MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $2 million winner is paving a Grand Strand man’s road to retirement.

“I’m not making any big purchases,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’m investing it so I can knock some years off my retirement.”

The man bought the ticket at the Food Lion grocery store on Belle Terre Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, where he had stopped off on his way home from Costco. The store will receive a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

After scratching off the ticket in the “Fastest Road to $2,000,000” game and realizing it was a winner, the man said he texted his wife, who was working, a photo of the ticket. And just like her husband, she said she will not be working for as long as she thought, either.

The odds of winning were 1 in 1,245,000, according to the lottery.