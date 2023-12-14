MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand 6th-grader started a “blanket project” to help warm the homeless during the colder months.

Ever Moore, 12, is the face behind the project. She buys the supplies and makes all the blankets by hand by herself.

“I make blankets and then I give it to one of my neighbors so he can give it to homeless people,” she said.

Moore said she started making the blankets over Thanksgiving break. She said her mom drives her to Joann’s Fabric, where she buys all her materials.

“You cut strips, and then when you’re done cutting the strips, you tie them together,” Moore said. “I do double knot, so it doesn’t come out as easy.”

Moore said it takes about a full day to make one blanket, but it’s been more difficult recently while she’s back in school.

Once a blanket is done, Moore gives it to her neighbor, a local pastor. She says it’s his job to distribute them.

“She’s amazing, she’s always been like that,” James Stallings said. “She’s always had a heart and she’s got an entrepreneur type mind.”

Stallings said every first Saturday of the month, his church, Victory Baptist, feeds the homeless. And like Moore, he said his mom was the one who got him involved with his service, especially after her death.

“She had a heart for the homeless and the poor, especially children,” Stallings said while crying.

Stallings said his mom’s passion started about 20 years ago when three homeless people froze to death in Withers Swash Park.

“She said, ‘it’s just not right. We live in the richest country in the world and here, we have homeless people on the streets and children without homes,'” Stallings said.

Stallings said he told Moore he was more than happy to give out her blankets, as well as other items.

“We hand out lunch bags, tarps, clothing, hats, gloves, hygiene bags,” he said.

Kathy Jenkins, the director of New Directions Homeless Shelter, said they’re always looking for donations. She said they always have a “full house” and have been under code blue all week.

So far, Moore has raised more than $200. She said she hopes more people will donate so she can make more blankets for more homeless people.

To donate, click here.