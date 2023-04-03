MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As summer inches closer and closer, businesses along the Grand Strand have begun ramping up their hiring. More people coming in and out of the doors means more people are needed behind the counter.

At the Bagel Factory, which has five Grand Strand locations, the owners are working hard to get staffing levels up.

“We are gonna need more help just to get through the summer,” part-owner Jason Luster said.

He is looking for quality employees that will be able to do it all.

“We help each other with everything, so if someone doesn’t register, if they see someone in the kitchen needing help, they’ll go back there and help the kitchen,” Luster said. “Just someone that’s able to do a little bit of everything here.”

The Bagel Factor is a popular spot on the Grand Strand and is busy even during the off-season. With more people in town over the next few months, Luster is incentivizing local residents to join the team.

“[We’re] trying to find maybe a couple [of] full-times and maybe a couple [of] part-times,” Luster said. “[The pay has] definitely been going up. We usually start somewhere around 12, 13, an hour, and, of course, we do make tips in the store, so we split the tips up evenly throughout the people working that day.”

The Bagel Factory is a favorite spot for locals, but spots aimed at tourists also have to gear up for the season that brings them business.

Sandwiched between the ocean and the city, the Funplex is a small but mighty amusement park that thrives during the summer season. It is not open year-round, but the park needs more than 40 team members a day to make the magic happen. Even now, as the summer season begins, there are still job openings.

“We’re trying to go ahead and get our staffing numbers to exactly where we’re at or where we need to go ahead and be,” general manager Matthew Garcia, said. “To this day, we’re still hiring. We have cook positions available, bartenders, ride operators, cashier positions.”

They opened for the season just a few weeks ago, and so far Garcia said business has been strong. However, the team is looking forward to even more.

“Honestly it’s been great,” Garcia said. “We’re getting a lot of business coming through.”